John Mulaney set to perform at MassMutual Center Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Stand-up comedian John Mulaney will be in Springfield Thursday night as part of his national tour. Best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live and his standup specials, he is arguably one of the biggest names western Massachusetts has hosted in recent years.

Excitement is high in Springfield as comedy fans get ready to see John Mulaney.

The MassMutual Center told us that there are only a handful of tickets left, so this will be close to a sold out show.

The unique thing about this show is, in an effort to provide a phone free experience for fans and the artist, people will be required to lock up their phones and smartwatches in a Yondr pouch during the show, similar to the ones recently implemented at Chicopee High School.

“It’s a very sophisticated technology,” said General Manager of the MassMutual Center Sean Dolan. “Everybody who comes in gets a bag for themselves, for their smartwatch, and their smartphones, and they keep it with them the entire time, so you’ll have your phone with you the entire time. You just can’t use it, and so, it’s a way to keep people from being distracted during the show, but then, also, of course, to protect, you know, the artist and what they’re inevitably going to have be part of their published material, so it keeps things from getting online before they’re ready for it.”

While Dolan said this is becoming an industry standard, this is the first time the MassMutual Center has used these pouches, but he told us they have a plan in place to make sure it goes smoothly.

“We’re opening up doors early,” Dolan said. “You’ll see we’re using the entire convention center to queue people up so we can get them through the process of scanning their tickets, getting the Yondr bags, and then going through the security screening. We’ve got full staff on the security side, our guest services side, and then, of course, Yondr offers volunteers to come help us educate the guests and answer any questions as we go through.”

He said there will be unlocking stations throughout the convention center so people can come use their phones at any point throughout the show, just not inside the actual arena.

