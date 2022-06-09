Preview night performance held for Betty & The Patch at the Majestic Theater
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Majestic Theater in West Springfield held a preview night performance of Betty & The Patch.
Betty & The Patch is a contemporary comedy/drama by producing director Danny Eaton. The play follows the story of restaurant owner Betty, who reaches out to her daughter Cristina, a successful attorney, to help her reopen the restaurant following a kitchen fire.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.