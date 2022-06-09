Residents express safety concerns following crash on Dwight St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a Holyoke DPW truck and a motorcyclist has residents talking about the speeding issues on Dwight Street in Holyoke.

Dwight Street residents told us there has been issues on this street for a while and this accident only proves to them that something more needs to be done.

On Wednesday, Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Dwight Street and Monroe Avenue. Heather Taylor walked by the area just a few moments later.

“The motorcycle was underneath the recycling truck, helmet on the ground,” Taylor said.

Holyoke Police confirmed the crash was between a motorcyclist and a Holyoke Department of Public Works truck. Neighbors told Western Mass News that they saw the motorcycle rider crash into the truck as it was backing up out of Monroe Avenue.

Police said the rider is in stable condition. Taylor said she’s relieved, but shocked they made it through the accident.

“Not many people can survive from an accident like that,” Taylor added.

Taylor lives on Dwight Street and said it’s a very dangerous road.

“Cars don’t slow down when they come down this street. They just speed down like it’s a racetrack,” Taylor noted.

Alice Teele feels the same way. She lives across the street from where the crash took place. She said she’s witnessed numerous crashes in that specific section of the street.

“Lots of accidents, pedestrian accidents, a lot of times pets will get loose and drivers don’t look, so a lot of people lose their pets on this road as well,” Teele noted.

She said she’s had issues of her own with Holyoke DPW trucks.

“They very rarely use their turn signals. When they go to turn into the streets, often times, they don’t really look…If I brought this issue to the city, then perhaps something like this wouldn’t have happened,” Teele explained.

Teele said she hopes more can be done by the police department to make Dwight Street a little safer.

Holyoke Police said the crash is still under investigation and had nothing further to add on Thursday.

We reached out to the DPW, but they said they would not be commenting on the crash until the police investigation is complete.

