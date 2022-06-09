Advertisement

Rumbleseat filled with fans gathered to watch the Thunderbirds and Celtics

Rumbleseat filled with fans gathered to watch the Thunderbirds and Celtics
By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street in Chicopee was filled with fans Wednesday night, gathering to watch both the Celtics and the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Western Mass News spoke with owner Bill Stetson, who said all these playoff games have been great for business.

“Yeah for a weeknight, it’s a great sports night. The Thunderbirds playing away, we’ve got a big crowd already for the Thunderbirds. And the Celtics have been bringing in great crowds for the playoffs,” said Stetson.

For all Celtics and Thunderbirds games during the playoffs, the bar is offering half-priced wings, which Stetson claimed is good karma.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans flock to Boston to watch Celtics victory in Game 3 of NBA Finals Wednesday night
Fans flock to Boston to watch Celtics victory in Game 3 of NBA Finals Wednesday night
Northampton Board of Health reviews open meeting law complaint filed against it
Northampton Board of Health reviews open meeting law complaint filed against it
Preview night performance held for Betty & The Patch at the Majestic Theater
Preview night performance held for Betty & The Patch at the Majestic Theater
House approves bill that allows illegal immigrants to obtain state driver's license
House approves bill that allows illegal immigrants to obtain state driver’s license