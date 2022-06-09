Rumbleseat filled with fans gathered to watch the Thunderbirds and Celtics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street in Chicopee was filled with fans Wednesday night, gathering to watch both the Celtics and the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Western Mass News spoke with owner Bill Stetson, who said all these playoff games have been great for business.

“Yeah for a weeknight, it’s a great sports night. The Thunderbirds playing away, we’ve got a big crowd already for the Thunderbirds. And the Celtics have been bringing in great crowds for the playoffs,” said Stetson.

For all Celtics and Thunderbirds games during the playoffs, the bar is offering half-priced wings, which Stetson claimed is good karma.

