Springfield Police: sheriff’s deputy injured by reckless driver

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is under arrest after police allege he drove recklessly in an effort to get away from police.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an officer saw a driver, identified 36-year-old Tyler Scheurer, speeding down Bernie Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. When the officer approached the vehicle, Scheurer allegedly sped off. The officer tried to approach the vehicle again at a stop light, but Scheurer sped away again when the light changed to green.

A short time later, deputies with the sheriff’s department saw the vehicle on Avacado Street. Springfield Police arrived on-scene and when Scheurer saw law enforcement, he allegedly crashed the vehicle into the sheriff’s department vehicle several times, crashed into another vehicle, and then ran over the deputy’s foot and clipped his arm and leg.

After getting onto I-91 north and getting off the highway onto Main Street towards Chicopee, Scheurer reportedly crashed into a curb and tried to flee on foot in the area of 3600 Main Street. After a short foot pursuit, Scheurer was taken into custody.

Scheurer was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

Walsh noted that the deputy suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

