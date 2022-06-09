State: opioid-related deaths increased in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Shocking new data shows the number of opioid related deaths increased in the Bay State over the last year.

This week, the state released that in 2021, compared to 2020, there was an 8.8 percent increase. There were 2,290 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2021, an estimated 185 more deaths than the prior year.

We brought this data to Rene Pinero, vice president of behavioral health and clinical operations at the Mental Health Association. He told us he’s seen a lot of factors contribute to the crisis these numbers prove.

“There has been a great increase among the services being requested due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pinero said.

The state cites a profound impact on people’s mental health during the pandemic, which had some turning to bad coping mechanisms. Pinero agreed, plus he told Western Mass News that many resources, like MHA, had to stop in-person counseling and turn to telehealth, which had an impact on the struggling with addiction.

“There hasn’t been a lot of accessibility in regard to service providers,” Pinero explained.

MHA employess said one of the issues they are running into since the COVID-19 pandemic is a staffing shortage.

“A decrease in service providers, be it for personal or medical issues, so we have been having a hard time getting staffed up,” Pinero noted.

That staffing shortage is making it harder for them to serve the increased number of people in need.

Among the new statistics released by the state was the number of overdose deaths involving fentanyl. Fentanyl was present at a rate of 93 percent where a toxicology report was available. The presence of this drug increased about one percent per quarter since 2016.

The data also highlighted western Massachusetts cities that have seen a significant increase or decrease in overdoses.

In 2020, Chicopee had 35 opioid related deaths and only 25 in 2021, but in Westfield, their numbers more than doubled with eight opioid overdoses in 2020 and 18 in 2021.

Pinero said for all these reasons, it’s important now more than ever for people to reach out for help.

“The more provision of services and availability would be ideal. Right now, at MHA, we provide individual therapy services, as well as recovery coaches, peer support services,” Pinero added.

