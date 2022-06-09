Three arrested, guns and drugs seized after shots fired call in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are under arrest after gunfire rang out in a Holyoke neighborhood.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that they received several calls for shots being fired in the area of 462 Maple Street around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on-scene, witnesses reportedly told them that a man was seen indiscriminately shooting several rounds into the air and entered 729 High Street, which is near the Holyoke-Chicopee-Springfield Head Start.

No injuries have been reported.

After learning that the suspect entered an apartment in the building, the area was secured and entry teams went into the building from the front and rear entrances. As they approached the apartment, they announced their presence, the apartment door opened, and three people were detained.

Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the apartment. During the search, police seized two handguns, one of which didn’t have a serial number, ammunition, 90 bags of heroin, and 16 vials of cocaine.

Luis Medina, 32, Vincent Magnani, 24, and Harry Isaac, 32 – all from Holyoke – were arrested on several drug and weapons-related charges.

