Town by Town: June 8

In Agawam, the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam honored veterans at Heritage Woods Senior Living Wednesday with a 21-gun salute and a flag raising.

The idea for Thursday’s ceremony came from Heritage Woods resident Roland Savoie, who is a Marine veteran. As part of the ceremony, a Unites States flag was presented to another resident who is a World War II Navy veteran.

In South Hadley, Mosier Elementary School celebrated Massachusetts Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day! Students gathered at a local furniture store before making the quarter-of-a-mile trip to the school. The group, made up of students and their families, was escorted by South Hadley Police.

In Springfield, teens are allowed to sign up for free workouts all summer long at Planet Fitness. The high school summer pass is open up to teenagers and allows them to work out for free between May 16 and August 31.

Along with the free summer membership, the students can also enter to win a $5,000 scholarship.

