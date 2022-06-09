Advertisement

Town by Town: June 9

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield. and West Springfield.

We started in Springfield where a program focused on fatherhood was held.

The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield hosted “Fatherhood the Responsibility of Leadership Beyond the Spotlight.”

The 2-plus hour program was sponsored by Comcast and TV One.

It featured a panel of moderators who put a spotlight on the responsibilities men have as fathers, especially men in leadership positions.

In Westfield, Mother Nature forced the delay of a baseball game Thursday.

The Westfield Starfires were originally scheduled to play at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning against the Pittsfield Suns.

Instead, they are using the sun to dry out the diamond at Bullens Field, and the two teams will now play at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Town by town took us to West Springfield, where the Big E is hosting the Connecticut Morgan Open Horse Show.

The four-day event runs through this Sunday.

Organizers said more than 300 horses and their riders will be taking part in the show.

Along with a competition for various classes of horses, they also hold a Youth of the Year contest, a silent auction, and parties for participants every night.

