VIDEO: Police rescue Springfield men rescued from capsized boat in Connecticut

EAST LYME, CT (WGGB/WSHM/WFSB) - Two men from Springfield were rescued off a boat in East Lyme earlier this week, according to police.

On Tuesday, the East Lyme Police Department received a 911 call from two individuals aboard a boat that was taking on water off Millstone Point in Niantic Bay.

Marine units from the Niantic Fire Department, East Lyme Police Department, Goshen Fire Department, and U.S. Coast Guard responded, along with East Lyme and Waterford Ambulances.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the boat capsized, which sent the two men into the water. They were then able to climb atop the capsized boat while waiting for emergency responders.

When the men, whom police told Western Mass News are from Springfield, had difficulty reporting their location, dispatchers made the decision to utilize FaceTime to visualize their surroundings.

“I asked him to turn his camera around and pan the shoreline,” said John Leonard, a public safety dispatcher for East Lyme.

This decision by the dispatchers helped pinpoint their location and the East Lyme Marine Unit, manned by two East Lyme police officers and a Niantic firefighter, arrived and pulled the men to safety.

“Finally, they could see the flashing lights at the top of the boat. He turned his camera around, FaceTimed me, and the smiles on their faces were priceless,” Leonard added.

Their boat was located approximately a quarter mile from the New York border in Long Island Sound off Black Point, in 70 to 100-foot water depth.

The men were transported to Mago Point in Waterford, where they were examined by Waterford Ambulance personnel.

East Lyme Police told Western Mass News that there is no investigation into the incident.

