12-year-old arrested for threat against Greenfield school

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a threat against a Franklin County school.

Greenfield Police said that a social media post pertaining to a threat of violence at Greenfield Middle School was discovered by students, who notified their parents.

Police were contacted and an investigation led to the arrest of a 12-year-old boy Friday in Chicopee on one felony count.

“The Greenfield Police Department would like to thank the students and parents who reported this incident. In the current climate, it is extremely important to follow the guideline of ‘see something, say something,’” police added.

Authorities noted that while there was no active threat to the school community, officers remained at school for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

