Attorney urges drivers to be cautious of riders in wake of East Longmeadow fatality

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An early morning accident Friday leaves one motorcycle rider dead.

Now, other riders are urging drivers to pay attention to the road.

An attorney that represents motorcyclists, and is a rider himself, said other drivers need to watch out for motorcycles on the road.

On Friday morning, a motorcycle rider was killed after a car accident in East Longmeadow with two other cars. The details of that crash are still under investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office

However, this crash adds to a list of accidents this month involving motorcycles. In the past month, a man allegedly hit a group of riders head-on while driving under the influence, another motorcycle crashed into a garbage truck and now this fatal accident.

John Haymond is an attorney that represents riders who are injured in accidents and he’s a rider himself. In his career, he’s represented thousands of motorcycle riders who he says were not at fault for their accidents.

“We’re trained to always anticipate problems. We’re trained to drive defensively...A vast majority of motorcycle accidents are the result of people who are operating recklessly on four wheels,” Haymond explained.

Haymond wants to bring awareness to how dangerous the road can be for those on two wheels, especially as we head into the summer months.

“One of the reasons, for example, that motorcyclists’ mufflers are louder is because we are trying to get the public’s attention to the fact that we’re on two wheels,” said Haymond.

He said drivers can do their part simply by paying attention and sharing the road.

“Stop texting. Stop the distracted driving. Please, save motorcyclists’ lives,” said Haymond.

The accident in East Longmeadow is still under investigation. Western Mass News will provide the latest updates as they are made available.

