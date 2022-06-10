Concerts in the Park series returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, the Springfield Parks Department hosted the return of the Concerts in the Park series.

The concert Thursday night was held under the Barney Carriage House tent in Forest Park due to the possibility of rain.

Dee Reilly performed country and patriotic music.

The next concert is set for June 16th with a rain date of Thursday, July 7th.

The Manzi Family Band will be performing family folk music.

