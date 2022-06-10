Expert warns of phishing scam posing as tech experts

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The owner of a local tech service company reached out to Western Mass News after seeing an uptick in phishing emails targeting his clients, especially ones claiming to be Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

“Best Buy has nothing to do with this. They’re a legit company, not us, but they have nothing to do with it,” said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.

A phishing scam is when a fake message is sent, such as an email, and it’s designed to trick a person into revealing sensitive information. Prager reached out to Western Mass News concerned about an uptick of clients getting phishing emails, especially those claiming to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

“The current one that’s going around – and there’s lots of variations on this - is people getting an email claiming that they have a subscription that they paid and services for Geek Squad, which is part of Best Buy, or maybe Norton Antivirus, or maybe something else has been renewed and they’re being charged between $200 to $400 and if they don’t want this, they should call this number, so the money will be refunded to them,” Prager explained.

Prager told Western Mass News that if you do receive one of these emails, but aren’t sure if its phishing, look out for red flags such as spelling, and never call a phone number provided. He explained that the goal of a scammer is to get access to your personal information.

“When they call that number, they often let the company remote into that computer and then have someone get into their online banking because they’re reportedly going to refund that money,” Prager noted.

If you’re unsure, Prager suggested if the scammer uses the name of a well-known company, like Best Buy, you can try call calling the actual company first.

“Anybody sending you money or saying they owe you money, it’s always a scam,” Prager added.

Prager also said it’s important not to click on any links and delete the email right away.

Western Mass News reached out to Best Buy, but we have not yet heard back.

