Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy grabs slice at Red Rose Pizzeria

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dave “El Prez” Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, stopped by Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield Thursday evening.

A while back, Portnoy started a pizza-rating video blog where he tries a slice of pizza from restaurants all across the country and rates the slice from 1 through 10.

Portnoy finally got to stop by Red Rose and rate their pie, so Western Mass News stopped by afterwards and chatted with owner Rita Caputo-Capua.

“He actually just walked in, and he was at the register paying for a pizza under the name Austin,” said Caputo-Capua, “and I was standing there – and I watch Barstool Pizza all the time- – and I recognized him, so I let him go to the takeout window, and I just kind of whispered to him and said, ‘Your name’s not Austin,’ and we just started talking for a bit.”

So far, Portnoy has not released his video of him trying Red Rose’s pizza, but we all hope he likes it just as we do.

