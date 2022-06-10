Jan. 6 Committee airs primetime special on first public hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A televised news special aired at primetime on Thursday night regarding the January 6th Committee’s first public hearing.

The committee laid out new findings from its investigation into last year’s U.S. Capitol riot.

That hearing aired at 8 p.m. Thursday night, a time when most Americans are home and watching television. One expert told us that the reason is pretty clear – to get people to watch and pay attention.

“I do believe that what happened on January 6, 2021 was a terrifying moment, a moment where we almost saw our incredible tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, the fundamental bedrock of our democracy, that almost ended,” said John Baick, Professor of History at Western New England University in Springfield.

Almost a year and a half after demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, the special committee investigating the riot laid out its case Thursday on primetime.

“The logic of this, I think, is pretty clear,” Professor Baick told us. “This congressional committee believes that the American people don’t truly understand how significant this event was, how dangerous this event was, how this event really was a fundamental threat to American democracy.”

Professor Baick told Western Mass News that he thinks the time slot was chosen intentionally to get as many people as possible to watch.

He added that he also thinks most people have already made up their minds about what happened that day, but said this is aimed at the Americans who are uncertain.

“I think it’s going to probably come down to a human dimension in the same way,” Professor Baick said, “and I hate to make this comparison, but I think it’s useful, that the Depp-Heard hearings came down to. It’s going to come down to what people think of a few key moments of testimony.”

Thursday’s hearing featured testimony of British filmmaker Nick Quested, as well as Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards who suffered serious injuries during the attack.

“If either or both of these people are really resonant with the American public, this could really change some minds,” Professor Baick said.

He told us that he is not sure how many more of these will take place on primetime, but he said he can see future investigations taking place in primetime.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.