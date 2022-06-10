Advertisement

Orange officials warn of possible asbestos in factory fire debris

Crews were called to a fire at an old cereal mill in Orange on June 3, 2022.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Orange are alerting town residents to the possible presence of asbestos in debris from last week’s fire at an old cereal factory.

The town’s board of health said Friday that chemical tests before the fire showed asbestos in caulking around the windows and they have since learned that “a limited amount of fire debris contains some asbestos.”

It was added that the foam-like insulation that was found after the fire does not contain asbestos.

Anyone who believes that they have debris from the fire is urged to email Orange Town Administrator Gabriele Voelker to arrange a cleanup. In the message, residents are asked to include a detailed message including name, address, location of the debris at the property, and a phone number.

Those who may have already picked up debris is also asked to contact Voelker to arrange a pickup of the trash bags that contain the debris.

If someone has already disposed of the debris, no further action is needed.

