Pandemic’s impact may force Westfield bookstore to close

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield book shop is hoping to keep its doors open after struggling to comeback from long lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the owner of the store is calling on the public for help.

Blue Umbrella Books in Westfield has been a staple bookstore in the city over the past seven years.

“It’s been a great experience, even though it’s been like a hand-mouth thing and I’ve been having to pull rabbits out of my hat just to stay open this long,” said Russell Atwood, owner of Blue Umbrella Books.

Atwood told Western Mass News that he had to make the difficult decision to close his doors next week due to long lasting effects from being shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a very tough decision to decide to close. I think there’s still hope to continue. That’s why we have the GoFundMe and the donate button on my Paypal,” Atwood added. “I feel terrible even pretending like my bookshop is more important than all these other causes out there, but I hope there’s somebody out there who believes that a bookshop is really important.”

When we stopped by the store on Friday, we found 10-year-old Emma and her 7-year-old sister, Julia Doherty, of Westfield. They told us they don’t want to see the bookstore shut down.

“There’s so many good books and we always go in Nana’s bed and read them all,” said Julia Doherty.

Emma Doherty added, “We come here a lot and we find a lot of good books here and I like to read a lot, so we always bring them home and I just start reading.”

Atwood said over the past few months, he has tried new efforts to bring in more business.

“We recently introduced vinyl, for instance. That brought in a whole new base of customers and younger people and college kids…I do puppet shows, so I created this puppet show atmosphere with paper snakes all over the place and that would also draw people in,” Atwood noted. “We also are just giving away books and records in front of our shop and we’re asking for people to just come by and take something for free and please come in and maybe buy something for a dollar as well.”

Despite having to close, Atwood said he is grateful for the people who come by the store and he still has hope he can somehow keep the small business alive.

“When families come in, it’s great. I love seeing little kids excited about books and even though sometimes it’s been rough, that little thing makes me feel like I’ve been a success, even though I am going out of business currently or trying not to,” Atwood noted.

