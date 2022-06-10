Police investigating deadly crash in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a morning crash in East Longmeadow.

East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams told Western Mass News that a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle was reported in the area of Pease Road and Somers Road shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.

A reconstruction team is currently investigating the crash.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

