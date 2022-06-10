Advertisement

Police investigating deadly crash in East Longmeadow

A crash was reported near Somers Road and Pease Road in East Longmeadow on June 10, 2022
A crash was reported near Somers Road and Pease Road in East Longmeadow on June 10, 2022(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a morning crash in East Longmeadow.

East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams told Western Mass News that a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle was reported in the area of Pease Road and Somers Road shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.

A reconstruction team is currently investigating the crash.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A while back, Portnoy started a pizza-rating video blog where he tries a slice of pizza from...
Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy grabs slice at Red Rose Pizzeria
The concert Thursday night was held under the Barney Carriage House tent in Forest Park due to...
Concerts in the Park series returns to Springfield
So far, there have been no injuries reported and it was not of concern to the public.
Train derails in Thorndike Section of Three Rivers
The committee laid out new findings from its investigation into last year’s U.S. Capitol riot.
Jan. 6 Committee airs primetime special on first public hearing