A 50/50 Weekend Looking Likely

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Seasonable and breezy today as low pressure lingers over southern Canada and high pressure passes across the mid-Atlantic.

Breezes will lighten after sunset again tonight and temperatures cool back to the 60s this evening and 50s overnight. Clouds will increase overnight, but dry and comfortable weather continues through Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature a good amount of cloud cover, but dry weather is likely for western Mass. An upper level disturbance will pass through during the day with not much notice, but another later in the evening could potentially drop a shower or two. If we do get any showers, the timing would be around 6-9pm or so and would be short-lived. Temperatures get back to near 80 despite cloud cover and breezes stay light out of the west-southwest.

The second half of the weekend continues to look more unsettled as an upper level low moves from north of the Great Lakes to New England. This low will bring waves of energy through that will likely produce showers, starting Sunday afternoon and going through Monday morning. A cold front will be coming through Sunday night into early Monday, which is the best shot at rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Once we get behind the front, drier air returns for Monday afternoon.

After a muggy and possibly rainy start Monday morning, our weather improves quickly. We dry out Monday afternoon and evening and Tuesday is looking like the pick of the week with sunshine, low 80s and a healthy breeze. Temperatures stay warm Wednesday with a slow uptick in humidity, then we look humid, warm and unsettled from late Thursday through late Friday. Nicer weather looks to follow for the following weekend for now.

