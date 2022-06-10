Advertisement

Section of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls closed due to broken electrical pole

WMN traffic alert
WMN traffic alert(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Turnpike Road from Dell Street to Walnut Street in Turners Falls is closed due to a broken electrical pole, according to Turners Falls Fire Department.

Community members are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Fire officials told Western Mass News that there are also low hanging wires between the streets.

Montague Police are also assisting at this time.

