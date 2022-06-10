State releases updated indoor mask guidance

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State health officials have released updated indoor mask guidance.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Friday that, as of July 1, they advise that masks indoors are optional for most people, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes after 84 percent of eligible residents have been fully-vaccinated, over half of adults have received a booster dose, and improvements in COVID-19 metrics.

“Based on our nation-leading vaccination efforts, DPH now recommends that Massachusetts residents have the option to make a personal choice about wearing a mask or face covering in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status,” said Mass. DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke in a statement.

Regardless of vaccination status, indoor mask use is still required for all people in Massachusetts in certain settings including health care facilities. A full list of venues where masks remain required can be found here.

Masks are also advised for those with a weakened immune system, those at increased risk for severe disease due to age or underlying conditions, or those who have a household remember with a weakened immune system and are at increased risk.

