Advertisement

Tanglewood announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2022 season

Crowds gather for the Boston Pops Fourth of July concert at Tanglewood in Lenox on July 4, 2021
Crowds gather for the Boston Pops Fourth of July concert at Tanglewood in Lenox on July 4, 2021(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with Boston Symphony Orchestra have announced updated COVID-19 protocols for Tanglewood’s upcoming season.

Visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to get to the festival grounds or performance spaces.

Masks will also be optional in the Koussevitzky Music Shed and on the grounds. They will also be optional at the Ozawa Hall and Linde Center for Music and Learning, but the BSO is highly recommending their usage when inside those two venues based on CDC guidance.

The 2022 Tanglewood season kicks off on June 17 with Ringo Strarr and his All-Star Band.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews were called to a fire at an old cereal mill in Orange on June 3, 2022.
Orange officials warn of possible asbestos in factory fire debris
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
12-year-old arrested for threat against Greenfield school
A Westfield book shop is hoping to keep its doors open after struggling to comeback from long...
Pandemic’s impact may force Westfield bookstore to close
One person is dead following a morning crash in East Longmeadow.
Police investigating deadly crash in East Longmeadow