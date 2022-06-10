Tanglewood announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2022 season

LENOX, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with Boston Symphony Orchestra have announced updated COVID-19 protocols for Tanglewood’s upcoming season.

Visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to get to the festival grounds or performance spaces.

Masks will also be optional in the Koussevitzky Music Shed and on the grounds. They will also be optional at the Ozawa Hall and Linde Center for Music and Learning, but the BSO is highly recommending their usage when inside those two venues based on CDC guidance.

The 2022 Tanglewood season kicks off on June 17 with Ringo Strarr and his All-Star Band.

