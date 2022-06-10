Advertisement

Thousands of Big Y employees to receive pay increases

Big Y World Class Market
Big Y World Class Market(Western Mass News / File)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y has announced that approximately 7,600 retail employees will be seeing an increase in their starting pay.

The Springfield-based grocer said Friday that, once in effect, all retail Big Y employees will be paid above the minimum wage in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The multi-million dollar investment, they said, is being done to show the company’s appreciation for their employees and to assist with the rising cost of living.

Big Y President and CEO Charles D’Amour said in a statement:

“We are proud to be investing in our hard-working store teams who have been on the front lines these past 2 years to support our customers and our community. We know that household budgets are being squeezed by inflation. We hope that by boosting their hourly rates, we will help them to weather these tough times as we recognize and appreciate their efforts and their loyalty.”

The increase will impact all clerks, customer service, fresh food and center store specialists, and assistant department managers at Big Y World Class Markets, Table & Vine, and Big Y Express locations. According to the company, those employees represent approximately three-quarters of the company’s retail work force.

Members of Big Y’s upper management are not eligible for the increase, which will be in effect as of June 26.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

photo of woman with mask
State releases updated indoor mask guidance
One person is dead following a morning crash in East Longmeadow.
Police investigating deadly crash in East Longmeadow
Crews were called to a fire at an old cereal mill in Orange on June 3, 2022.
Orange officials warn of possible asbestos in factory fire debris
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
12-year-old arrested for threat against Greenfield school