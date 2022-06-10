Advertisement

Train derails in Thorndike Section of Three Rivers

So far, there have been no injuries reported and it was not of concern to the public.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE RIVERS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A train derailed in the Thorndike Section in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:05 p.m.

So far, there have been no injuries reported and it was not of concern to the public.

Police said that the train cars contained construction materials.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Palmer Police Department for updates, however none are available at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A while back, Portnoy started a pizza-rating video blog where he tries a slice of pizza from...
Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy grabs slice at Red Rose Pizzeria
The concert Thursday night was held under the Barney Carriage House tent in Forest Park due to...
Concerts in the Park series returns to Springfield
The committee laid out new findings from its investigation into last year’s U.S. Capitol riot.
Jan. 6 Committee airs primetime special on first public hearing
So far, there have been no injuries reported and it was not of concern to the public.
Train derails in Thorndike Section of Three Rivers