Train derails in Thorndike Section of Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A train derailed in the Thorndike Section in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:05 p.m.

So far, there have been no injuries reported and it was not of concern to the public.

Police said that the train cars contained construction materials.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Palmer Police Department for updates, however none are available at this time.

