Celtics host Game Four of NBA Finals, drop the ball in TD Garden

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Championship basketball was in the air and thousands flocked to TD Garden to watch the Celtics compete in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

“It’s three hours before the game and the place is out of control,” said Demo Argys of Brockton, Massachusetts.

Celtics fans rook to the streets of Boston on Friday night to watch their team face the golden state warriors in game 4 of the NBA finals.

“Electric, electric factory. I think it’s gonna be absolutely nuts tonight,” said Taylor Wright, a UMass Amherst graduate.

Ticket prices for Friday night’s game, are at an all-time high, especially after the Celtics delivered a 116-100 win on Wednesday to take a 2-games-to-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Officials from Ace Ticket said the cheapest seats in the house sold for close to $1,000.

“Everybody pitched in a little bit, our parents, my grandparents, everybody helped out. I’m in debt for like the next four years, I’m done going out,” said Celtics fans Luke Marshall & Andrew Kurspahic.

Fans that were lucky enough to secure a ticket said no one is leaving the game empty-handed, even friends and family who couldn’t break the bank to attend.

“I’m walking out with three jerseys, a hat, and a shirt for my dad, shirt for grandma, western Mass., Longmeadow, let’s go, always gotta rep it,” said Luke Marshall & Andrew Kurspahic of Annapolis, Maryland.

With the Celtics on the cusp of their record-setting 18th NBA title:

“A young team, a hard, gritty team coached by a guy just as gritty, it’s unbelievable,” said Argys.

Another duck boat parade in the city of champions doesn’t feel so far away.

The Celtics fell short to Warriors, with a final score of 107-97. Both teams will now travel from the Bay State to the Bay Area for Game 5, which will take place Monday night in San Francisco at 9:00.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.