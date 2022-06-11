A Dry But Gray Start To The Weekend. Wet Finish?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Weekend!

After a fantastic weekend last week, expect a so-so weekend this time around. A decent amount of cloud cover, but dry weather is likely for western Mass today, Saturday. An upper level disturbance will pass through during the day with not much notice, but another later in the evening could potentially drop a shower or two. If we do get any showers, the timing would be around 6-9pm or so and would be short-lived. Temperatures get back to near 80 despite cloud cover and breezes stay light out of the west-southwest.

The second half of the weekend continues to look more unsettled as an upper level low moves from north of the Great Lakes to New England. This low will bring waves of energy through that will likely produce showers, starting Sunday afternoon and going through Monday morning. There is still some timing and coverage disagreements between the model guidance. Some models give us widespread showers while others keep us mostly dry. A cold front will be coming through Sunday night into early Monday, which is the best shot at rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Once we get behind the front, drier air returns for Monday afternoon.

After a muggy and possibly rainy start Monday morning, our weather improves quickly. We dry out Monday afternoon and evening and Tuesday is looking like the pick of the week with sunshine, low 80s and a healthy breeze. Temperatures stay warm Wednesday with a slow uptick in humidity, then we look humid, warm and unsettled from late Thursday through late Friday. Nicer weather looks to follow for the following Father’s Day weekend for now.

