Fans gather to watch the Springfield Thunderbirds take on Laval Rocket

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fans of the Springfield Thunderbirds were out at the MGM Plaza in Springfield Friday night to watch their favorite local team play.

Viewers were encouraged to bring chairs as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages. The plaza will also be airing game five on Saturday for fans to come out and root for the T-Birds as they continue their quest for the Calder Cup.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.