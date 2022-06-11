Advertisement

Fans gather to watch the Springfield Thunderbirds take on Laval Rocket

By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fans of the Springfield Thunderbirds were out at the MGM Plaza in Springfield Friday night to watch their favorite local team play.

Viewers were encouraged to bring chairs as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages. The plaza will also be airing game five on Saturday for fans to come out and root for the T-Birds as they continue their quest for the Calder Cup.

