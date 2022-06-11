Greenfield Police locate “ghost Glock” while responding to a domestic disturbance

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Greenfield Police officers located a “ghost Glock” while responding to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning.

Police told Western Mass News officers were dispatched to Mill Street after 10:00 Saturday morning.

The unnamed female who reported the incident claimed she was assaulted by her boyfriend, the suspect who was later identified as 22-year-old Greenfield resident William Rewis, who fled the scene in his vehicle.

The female also told police it was believed he had a firearm, located in his vehicle’s center console. The female told police that Rewis allegedly threatened to shoot her with the firearm.

According to police, the vehicle was located on the Mohawk Trail near Dunkin’ Donuts. Police conducted a high-risk stop and located the loaded “ghost Glock” firearm.

Rewis was placed under arrest and faces the following charges:

A&B family household

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without fid card

Possession of a large-capacity magazine

Threat to commit a crime

Rewis’ bail was set at $20,000 and he was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.