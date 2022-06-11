Greenfield Police searching for information on obscene graffiti found around town

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police are looking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a recent uptick in obscene graffiti appearing around town.

According to Greenfield Police, they have received multiple reports of “hateful and graphic graffiti” on buildings and the play structures of Hillside Park. Similar graffiti was located on houses in the same area.

Police said that the graffiti is “too obscene to share,” but are taking the messages associated with it seriously.

Greenfield Police are investigating.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 413-773-5411 and ask for a Greenfield detective.

