Advertisement

Greenfield Police searching for information on obscene graffiti found around town

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police are looking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding a recent uptick in obscene graffiti appearing around town.

According to Greenfield Police, they have received multiple reports of “hateful and graphic graffiti” on buildings and the play structures of Hillside Park. Similar graffiti was located on houses in the same area.

Police said that the graffiti is “too obscene to share,” but are taking the messages associated with it seriously.

Greenfield Police are investigating.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 413-773-5411 and ask for a Greenfield detective.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenfield Police locate “ghost Glock” while responding to a domestic disturbance
Greenfield Police locate “ghost Glock” while responding to a domestic disturbance
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Three men arrested for assault, shooting on Juniper Court in Greenfield
A Dry But Gray Start To The Weekend. Wet Finnish?
A Dry But Gray Start To The Weekend. Wet Finnish?
Celtics host Game Four of NBA Finals, drop the ball in TD Garden
Celtics host Game Four of NBA Finals, drop the ball in TD Garden