Three men arrested for assault, shooting on Juniper Court in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three men have been arrested following a shooting at Leyden Woods in Greenfield on Friday.

Greenfield Police said that they were called to the area of Juniper Court in Leyden Woods just after midnight Friday morning for reports of shots fired.

Police described the scene as “chaotic” upon arrival, but determined that the shots fired call came in after an alleged verbal argument escalated into a physical fight earlier in the evening.

One man was hit in the head by what is believed to have been a pipe. The man who struck him, identified as 41-year-old John McKnight of Turners Falls, then proceeded to break the windshields of two cars with his elbow before leaving the scene.

These earlier events were not initially reported to police.

McKnight later returned to the scene shortly after with two other men, 21-year-old Robert Byrd of Greenfield and 21-year-old De Andre Clark of Brattleboro, Vermont. Police said that all three confronted the victim of the previous assault in the Juniper Court parking lot.

Byrd and Clark were both holding guns with which Byrd threatened to kill the victim with. He then fired his weapon, striking the victim who sustained a minor injury. Clark reportedly shot his weapon into the air.

On scene, police recovered multiple shell casings and bullet fragments. They also located bullet holes in objects and buildings in Juniper Court.

Police arrested McKnight on scene. He is being brought up on multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and 2 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle. He was held at the Franklin County House of Correction without bail until his arraignment.

Arrest warrants were issued for Byrd and Clark, however Byrd was arrested for the warrant and is being held on $35,000 bail at the Franklin House of Correction. He faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID license, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, use of a firearm while committing a felony, obstruction, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a firearm.

Clark has since turned himself in to authorities without incident. He faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID license, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a firearm.

Greenfield Police Police worked alongside the Massachusetts State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Anti-Crime Task Force on this case.

