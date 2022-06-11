Advertisement

Town by Town: June 10

Town by Town: June 10
By Hugh Zeitlin, Olivia Hickey and Joe Chaisson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, local non-profit Make-It Springfield is looking to spread some joy throughout the community.

Friday through Sunday, the organization will be holding pop-up performances across the city to celebrate its sixth anniversary.

Make-It Springfield is a non-profit serving the creative needs of the city. They said they promote inclusion and collaboration in all forms of culture, art, and technology.

In Chicopee, Mayor John Vieau and other officials held a Pride flag-raising ceremony outside of City Hall. The month of June is Pride month in the United States, as well as in some other parts of the world.

Pride month honors the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan. The uprising was a tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States.

Saturday, Stop & Shops across the region will offer a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature on-the-spot interviews available for all store roles and shifts. Interviews will be held to fill more than 100 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

