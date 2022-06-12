Annual Cruiser Convoy makes its way to Special Olympics

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Cruiser Convoy took place Saturday.

Every year, western Mass. police departments meet up and drive to the summer Special Olympics.

The Cruiser Convoy began at the Mass Pike rest area in Ludlow. From there, hundreds of western Mass. officers drove to Harvard University for the summer games!

“To have the special Olympics supported by law enforcement, and knowing we’re always there for them if they have any questions or issues we can handle you know having that bond and relationship means a lot to us,” explained Erica Ireland, a patrol officer for the West Springfield Police Department.

