Bob the Bike Guy partners with sheriff’s office to collect bike donations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Robert Charland has become locally known as Bob the Bike Guy, and on Saturday at Curry Honda in Chicopee, he teamed up with other members of the sheriff’s department to collect bike donations for those in need.

“I think we’ve taken in roughly 20 bikes,” Charland told us. “There’s a whole row we’ve already finished building while we’re here.”

That was just how many bikes were already donated around 11 a.m. on Saturday. It was all because of this man, Bob Charland, aka Bob the Bike Guy. Curry Honda in Chicopee reached out wanting to do an event, Garage For A Cause, with the sheriff’s office. What he does for kids and those in need has western Massachusetts talking.

“We rebuild bikes for kids in low-income communities, for people with disabilities, for people just trying to get jobs who don’t have basic transportation,” Charland said.

He spoke about the reaction he receives for doing what he does.

“We’ve gotten an amazing response,” Charland told us. “We’re really trying to show the positive side of law enforcement with this program.”

While our cameras were on, one grandfather donated his granddaughter’s bike as a way to give back.

“We’re paying it forward,” said John James of Chicopee. “The bike we’re donating was given to us for our granddaughter who outgrew it. Now, we want to give it to somebody else who will enjoy it.”

Charland told me that he has been giving bikes to kids and those in need for four years, so we asked him what he plans on doing next.

“We’re going to keep doing this,” he said. “We’ve taken on a lot of projects over the last couple of years: backpacks for the homeless, sending stuff over to Ukraine and Poland for the issues that are going on there, building custom bikes for kids with disabilities.”

What makes him want to keep doing this?

“The smile,” he told us, “and the smile really keeps us going with the project.”

