Advertisement

Body believed to be that of missing 6-year-old Mas DeChhat found by kayaker

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The body believed to be that of missing six-year-old Mas DeChhat was located by kayaker in the Merrimack River Sunday morning.

The body will be turned over to State’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

According to State Police, DeChhat was missing since he visited Deer Island with his family on Thursday. Mas’ mother, Boua DeChhat and his seven-year-old sister tried to save him and Boua lost her life while attempting to save him.

State Police told Western Mass News that local state and federal agencies responded and contributed to the aggressive four-day long search for DeChhat.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted Sunday in-part quote: “Our prayers are with him, his mother Boua DeChhat who died trying to save him, and the loved ones they left behind.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

We're getting answers from Dr. Sarvet
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jun. 12
Scattered Shower/Storm At Times Today. Not A Washout Though
Scattered Shower/Storm At Times Today. Not A Washout Though
Westfield High School students work on “Breaking the Silence” of the opioid epidemic with...
Westfield students work on “Breaking the Silence” of the opioid epidemic with documentary
Westfield High School students work on “Breaking the Silence” of the opioid epidemic with...
Westfield High School students work on “Breaking the Silence” of the opioid epidemic with documentary