Body believed to be that of missing 6-year-old Mas DeChhat found by kayaker

NEWBURY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The body believed to be that of missing six-year-old Mas DeChhat was located by kayaker in the Merrimack River Sunday morning.

The body will be turned over to State’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

According to State Police, DeChhat was missing since he visited Deer Island with his family on Thursday. Mas’ mother, Boua DeChhat and his seven-year-old sister tried to save him and Boua lost her life while attempting to save him.

State Police told Western Mass News that local state and federal agencies responded and contributed to the aggressive four-day long search for DeChhat.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted Sunday in-part quote: “Our prayers are with him, his mother Boua DeChhat who died trying to save him, and the loved ones they left behind.”

