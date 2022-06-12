Advertisement

Community comes together for annual Pride celebration in Chicopee

By Matt Sottile, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Chicopee gathered for the second annual Pride Fest Saturday.

To begin the day, community members marched in a parade, which was followed by the Pride Fest.

Western Mass News spoke with Whitney Collins, who shared the meaning of the celebration.

“This is our community coming together to support one another whether you’re trans, gay, straight, bi, and I’ve been in the community for over 30 years so this is something that we all support each other in” Collins explained.

The event, hosted by the Chicopee Cultural Council, included food, games, vendors, comedian, drag queens and more.

