Italian Bread Shop owner surprised by family, local leaders ahead of his birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield community staple got a big surprise for his birthday Sunday.

Italian Bread Shop owner Joe Santos was surprised by his family and Mayor Domenic Sarno to celebrate his birthday.

His birthday is June 23, but to catch him off guard, they decided to have the party a little early.

“Mr. Santos has been a community small business owner, well respected for many many years. Come here to get star bread and stuff but his daughter and his granddaughter have fallen into the community spirit they’ve done a lot for our youth,” explained Mayor Sarno.

Known DJ Rocco Meisiti, who does the Italian program every Sunday, and 90.7 was also there as a surprise entertainer.

