Local colleges join forces to celebrate Juneteenth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two local colleges partnered together to celebrate Juneteenth, a national holiday that takes place on June 19 that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Bay Path University in Longmeadow and Springfield Technical Community College joined up Saturday to offer music, games, a read-aloud and more.

Dr. Shai Butler, the vice president of external affairs and advancement at STCC, shared with Western Mass News what it means to celebrate and honor her ancestors today.

“I lift them up every day, but today, in particular, to pause and think about what they went through and think about the hardships that they endured and just to say thank you,” said Butler.

Saturday’s theme was “voices of freedom”. Butler said while African-Americans have progressed and made it as a people, there’s still a lot of work left to do.

