March For Our Lives event held in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A March For Our Lives event was held in Longmeadow Saturday afternoon.

Marchers lined up at Bay Path University and marched to the Longmeadow Town Green.

Western Mass News spoke with organizer Carissa Rosenbloom, who explained what the cause means to her.

“I’m a lifelong educator I’ve been through countless lockdown drills as well as actual lockdowns because of threats, I’m a mom of two, so I’m thinking of my own children, but also the children of all the people here today the children of people who have already been affected by this and it makes me happy to see all these like-minded people gathered behind us, we’re all people who are putting our kids first and our community first,” said Rosenbloom.

She added that March For Our Lives and Mother’s Demand Action are always looking for more volunteers to help spread awareness.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.