Saint Andrew’s Church in Longmeadow celebrates 100th birthday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -St. Andrew’s Church in Longmeadow celebrated 100 years.

Reverend Charlotte LaForest told Western Mass News that the actual centennial date was last October. However, they have been celebrating all year and they have been waiting for a beautiful day to throw their church a Birthday party!

They brought out all the Birthday favorites like a bounce house, balloon animals, cake and ice cream all to celebrate Saint Andrew’s.

I think it is just a reminder for our community that we have such a vibrant community here both within the church and for neighbors around us to see that this is a church with life an energy,” explained Reverend LaForest.

Reverend LaForest went on to say that it is also a reminder of the joy church can bring.

