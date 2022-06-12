Scattered Shower/Storm At Times Today. Not A Washout Though

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Although the clouds won out, yesterday wasn’t really that bad of a day. Today, most likely see some rain through the day today.

An upper level low moves from north of the Great Lakes to New England. This low will bring waves of energy through that will likely produce showers, starting later this morning, with the best chance during the afternoon and evening hours, lasting for some overnight. There is still some timing and coverage disagreements between the model guidance. Some models give us widespread showers while others keep many mostly dry. A cold front will be coming through Sunday night into early Monday, which is the best shot at rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Once we get behind the front, drier air returns for Monday afternoon.

After a muggy and possibly rainy start Monday morning, our weather improves quickly. We dry out Monday afternoon and evening and Tuesday is looking like the pick of the week with sunshine, low-mid 80s and a healthy breeze. Temperatures stay warm Wednesday with a slow uptick in humidity, then we look humid, warm and unsettled from late Thursday through late Friday. Nicer weather looks to follow for the following Father’s Day weekend for now.

