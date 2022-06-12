Springfield Neighborhood Housing services hosts block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In honor of National Homeownership Month, Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services held their second annual community homeownership block party Saturday.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. which kicked off with music, vendors and youth activities. Springfield’s very own Leon “The Voice” Spradley emceed the event.

Springfield’s police and fire departments attended the event. Western Mass News spoke with Lieutenant Stephen Rose of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, who introduced us to some of his friends from the force.

“It’s a great opportunity to do some collaboration with the community we got our horses out, this is Dunner, that’s Billy,” said Rose.

Rose said they’re looking forward to more opportunities like this in the future.

