2 suspects arrested in connection with Chicopee homicide

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are under arrest following murder last month in Chicopee.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police were called to the area of 1200 Grattan Street on May 30 for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Luis Lebron Alvelo of Chicopee dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation led to the identification of two suspects: Thania Rosado, 31, of Springfield and Jose Amaro, 38, of Springfield. Rosado was arrested on June 8 on a murder charge and Amaro was arrested on a murder charge at a residence on Loring Street in Springfield on June 10.

During a search of that residence, police reportedly found two guns, ammunition with high-capacity feeding devices, and narcotics packing materials.

Rosado is being held without the right to bail and is scheduled back in court on June 24. Amaro is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Chicopee District Court.

