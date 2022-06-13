Baystate Health celebrates Juneteenth with weeklong session “Black Health, Well-Being and Healing”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health commemorates Juneteenth with a weeklong virtual information session entitled “Black Health, Well-Being and Healing” beginning June 13.

Juneteenth is the nationally celebrated commemoration of the legal emancipation of Black enslaved people in the United States.

The weeklong event is organized by Black Employees Connecting (BEC), the Office of Diversity & Inclusion, the Office of Government & Community Relations and Health New England.

All events are free and open to the community.

Topics will include:

Monday – June 13, 12-1:30 p.m.

Black Men’s Health: An In-Depth Look on Well-Being and Healing

A virtual panel discussion on the physical and mental health of Black men, their unique concerns and experiences in healthcare, and what Black health and wellness means to the panelists.

Tuesday – June 14, 12-1:30 p.m.

My Purpose, My Calling: Career Exploration at Baystate Health

Explore employment opportunities at Baystate Health, find out what it takes to pursue a successful healthcare career, and hear personal stories from a virtual panel of employees on their journeys in healthcare.

Wednesday – June 15, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Black Child & Adolescent Behavioral & Mental Health: The Impact as the Pandemic Continues

An informative panel discussion about the specific and unique behavioral and mental health challenges faced by Black children and adolescents as the pandemic continues. Panelists will also discuss access to care and future pathways to protect Black youth.

Thursday – June 16, 12-1:30 p.m.

Black Women’s Health: Amplifying Our Voices for a Better Future

Virtual panel discussion on common issues in OB/GYN, primary care and mental health for Black women; sharing tips on self advocacy, and available resources through Baystate Health for Black women.

Friday – June 17, 10-11:30 a.m.

Black Faith, Culture & Health: The Importance of Faith in Healing and Wellness

A virtual morning with the esteemed Reverend Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery where participants will explore the intersection of faith and medicine, and how faith and religion have an impact on Black health.

