Advertisement

Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID days after meeting with Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from left, accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau,...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from left, accompanied by wife Sophie Trudeau, met Thursday with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.(Source: Host TV/CNN)
By ROB GILLIES
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated.

The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday.

Trudeau also tested positive in January.

The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

Economic development, climate change and migration are being discussed. (CNN, HOST TV, POOL, @CUBAONU, US CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ANDRES MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
COVID test generic
State to distribute over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests to residents
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
House panel co-chair Liz Cheney said ‘inebriated’ Rudy Giuliani told former President Donald...
Cheney: Trump followed 'inebriated' Giuliani's advice