Catholic Schools Superintendent stepping down this summer

Diocese of Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Baillargeon
Diocese of Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Baillargeon(Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The leader of the Diocese of Springfield’s Catholic School System is stepping down.

The diocese announced Monday that Dr. Daniel Baillargeon, who was named to the post in June 2018, will be leaving his position this summer.

“After serving the schools of the diocese for the past four years, I have decided to serve Catholic schools locally and nationally in another way,” Baillargeon said in statement.

A national search will take place for Baillargeon’s replacement.

