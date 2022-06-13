Crash closes part of Parker Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A truck collided into a pole on Parker Street Monday afternoon, which closed a portion of the road and left over 100 people without power.

Springfield Police said an 88-year-old driver struck a utility pole. He self-extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 1 p.m. Monday.

The road is blocked off from Sunrise Terrace to Gary Street and Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte advises drivers to seek an alternate route this afternoon.

“Traffic’s blocked off from Gary to Sunrise Terrace for the rush hour commute. Eversource expects one or two lanes to be open in a few hours, but the total repair is gonna take well into probably tomorrow,” Piemonte noted.

Over 100 customers are without power on Nassau Street. One of those residents without power, which also means no air conditioning, told Western Mass News that she’s packing her bags for grandma’s house until power is restored.

“I heard it and then our power went out, so me and my roommate, we went to go check and I saw the car was tangled,” said Brooklyn Wilczymski of Springfield.

Springfield Police officials said the driver was cited.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.