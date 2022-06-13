Getting Answers: Greenfield Police responses to weekend incidents

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After a busy weekend dealing with several calls for some alarming incidents in Greenfield, we wanted to know if the recent budget cuts to the Greenfield Police Department were a factor and how police response time could affect the city’s residents moving forward.

Interim Chief William Gordon told Western Mass News that the department responds to anywhere from 27-32 thousand calls of service per year. Gordon said these calls are part of the department’s regular routine.

Over the past few days, the Greenfield Police Department has responded to several disturbing calls within the community, including:

On June 10 after midnight, Officers were called to the Juniper Court Area for reports of shots fired after an alleged verbal argument escalated into a physical fight, which was not originally reported to Police. one man was arrested on the scene, and another was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The third man turned himself into police the next day without incident. State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.

That same day, a 12-year boy was arrested following a social media threat directed at Greenfield Middle School. Chicopee Police assisted in this incident.

On June 11th, Police responded to a report of a disturbance that ended in an arrest and officers finding a ghost gun.

Police also responded to reports of graffiti described as hateful and graphic in Hillside park’s buildings and play structures.

Last month, the City Council voted to cut the police department’s budget by 425 thousand dollars. however, Chief Gordon explains to Western Mass News that this uptick in reports is not related to the city’s budget cuts. and they are fulfilling their duties to protect the city.

“There may be a coincidence this weekend of having a busy weekend, but it is the beginning of summertime, and this is what we face almost every year at this time of the year so a coincidence maybe but an uptick of crime I think it’s too early to tell,” said Chief Gordon.

Western Mass News also wanted to know, how could the budget cuts impact the police’s future response in the city?

Gordon said that there will be no delay of services in life-threatening calls. And the department can utilize state police in those situations if needed. However, he said following the budget cuts, there may be a delay in response time to some calls.

“There may be some calls that we can’t respond to or some paperwork for example car accident paperwork that they’re accustomed to receiving in a timely fashion may be delayed there also may be delayed and other types of administrative work that the Greenfield Police Department does on a daily basis,” said Gordon.

According to Gordon, seven officers could be lost to layoffs, due to these budget cuts.

Gordon said he has not been alerted of any calls Sunday. Greenfield Mayor Roxanne Wedgeegartner was not available for comment for our newscast.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.