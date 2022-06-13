Advertisement

LIVE : Springfield Police announce ‘significant arrests and seizures’

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials are set to announce details on a weekend operation in the city.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the department and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will discuss “several significant arrests and seizures from Saturday night.”

The press conference is expected to begin around 2:15 p.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Springfield Thunderbirds are playing in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Thunderbirds look to clinch Eastern Conference Championship tonight
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
Toby Keith concert at Mohegan Sun canceled
Diocese of Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Baillargeon
Catholic Schools Superintendent stepping down this summer