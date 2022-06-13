Massachusetts Department of Public Health announces two more confirmed cases of monkeypox

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced two more confirmed cases of monkeypox in two men that had close contact with one another Sunday.

The two men are currently isolated to prevent spreading it to others.

According to health officials, neither case reports a known link to the first case identified in Massachusetts.

Initial testing was completed Saturday at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain. According to health officials, confirming testing will be completed at the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, there have been 49 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents, including the first identified case in Massachusetts which was confirmed on May 18.

There have been no deaths related to this outbreak. According to health officials, patients usually fully recover in 2-4 weeks.

Anyone that believes that they may have monkeypox should contact their health care provider.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.